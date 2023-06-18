Austin Eckroat cards record-tying 29 Sunday at U.S. Open
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Sunday might also be Moving Day at the U.S. Open.
A day after Tom Kim tied a U.S. Open nine-hole scoring record with a front-nine 29 at The Los Angeles Country Club, Austin Eckroat matched with his own 6-under 29 to begin the final round at LACC.
Eckroat is now the sixth player to card a nine-hole 29 at the U.S. Open. Prior to Kim on Saturday, the last player to record 29 at this event was Louis Oosthuizen in the final round in 2015 at Chambers Bay.
Eckroat, a TOUR rookie who played collegiately at Oklahoma State, shook off a third-round 73 with four birdies and an eagle on the front nine Sunday, storming into the top 10 on the leaderboard in his second U.S. Open appearance.
Eckroat, who stands No. 73 on the FedExCup, began his final round with a 6-foot birdie at the par-5 first hole, then added three consecutive birdies at Nos. 4-6, all coming from between 7 and 10 feet.
After saving par at the lengthy par-3 seventh with an up-and-down from 44 yards, Eckroat made eagle at the par-5 eighth, striking a 235-yard approach to 26 feet and draining the putt. He had an 11-foot birdie try at the par-3 ninth to set a new U.S. Open nine-hole scoring record, but it narrowly slid by on the right side.
Eckroat earned his spot at LACC via Final Qualifying at the Dallas site in late May, and he comfortably made this week’s cut with rounds of 71-68. His third round was slowed by six bogeys, meaning an early tee time Sunday.
He found a silver lining, starting fast before the course invariably firms up as the day proceeds.