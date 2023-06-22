Rory McIlroy makes first career ace on TOUR
Hole-in-one on par-3 eighth in first round of Travelers Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It took him 3,532 attempts, but Rory McIlroy finally has his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR.
Fresh off a solo-second finish at the U.S. Open, McIlroy made an ace at the 214-year eighth hole in the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC Southwind on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy's awesome ace at Travelers
The No. 3 player in the world watched as the ball landed 15 feet short of the pin and rolled right into the hole. McIlroy laughed and high-fived his playing partners, Tom Kim and Viktor Hovland, before waving to the grandstand behind him.
The hole-in-one got McIlroy back to 1-under for the tournament. He birdied the par-4 second hole before carding back-to-back bogeys on the par-4 fifth and par-3 sixth. McIlroy has finished in the top 20 in his previous four appearances at the Travelers Championship but has not yet won the event.
Maybe his first ace on TOUR is a sign that the 34-year-old will knock off his first win here later this week.