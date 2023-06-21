Travelers Championship prize money breakdown
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
After a cross-country commute from last week's U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club, there's plenty to play for at this week's Travelers Championship. The TOUR's long-running New England staple, founded in 1952 as the Insurance City Open, has been contested at TPC River Highlands since 1991.
This year, the Travelers assumes status as a Designated event. That means a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
This week's stacked field will pursue the Travelers title and accompanying prize money; the world's top five-ranked players are set to tee it up at the venerable TPC River Highlands layout, which features several risk-reward propositions on the back nine, including the drivable but water-logged par-4 15th hole.
After 36 holes, the field will cut to the top 65 players and ties. In the event of ties at a position, prize money will divide accordingly (e.g. if three players tie for second, the total of second, third and fourth place will be added together and then divided by three).
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 Travelers Championship below.
|Pos.
|Payout
|Pos.
|Payout
|1
|$3,600,000.00
|34
|$114,000.00
|2
|$2,180,000.00
|35
|$109,000.00
|3
|$1,380,000.00
|36
|$104,000.00
|4
|$980,000.00
|37
|$99,000.00
|5
|$820,000.00
|38
|$95,000.00
|6
|$725,000.00
|39
|$91,000.00
|7
|$675,000.00
|40
|$87,000.00
|8
|$625,000.00
|41
|$83,000.00
|9
|$585,000.00
|42
|$79,000.00
|10
|$545,000.00
|43
|$75,000.00
|11
|$505,000.00
|44
|$71,000.00
|12
|$465,000.00
|45
|$67,000.00
|13
|$425,000.00
|46
|$63,000.00
|14
|$385,000.00
|47
|$59,000.00
|15
|$365,000.00
|48
|$55,800.00
|16
|$345,000.00
|49
|$53,000.00
|17
|$325,000.00
|50
|$51,400.00
|18
|$305,000.00
|51
|$50,200.00
|19
|$285,000.00
|52
|$49,000.00
|20
|$265,000.00
|53
|$48,200.00
|21
|$245,000.00
|54
|$47,400.00
|22
|$225,000.00
|55
|$47,000.00
|23
|$209,000.00
|56
|$46,600.00
|24
|$193,000.00
|57
|$46,200.00
|25
|$177,000.00
|58
|$45,800.00
|26
|$161,000.00
|59
|$45,400.00
|27
|$155,000.00
|60
|$45,000.00
|28
|$149,000.00
|61
|$44,600.00
|29
|$143,000.00
|62
|$44,200.00
|30
|$137,000.00
|63
|$43,800.00
|31
|$131,000.00
|64
|$43,400.00
|32
|$125,000.00
|65
|$43,000.00
|33
|$119,000.00