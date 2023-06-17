Tom Kim emerges as a contender after a historic front nine at the U.S. Open

Kim began the day 1-over, 11 shots back of the lead. Teeing off nearly four hours before 36-hole leader Rickie Fowler, the 23-year-old took advantage of calmer morning conditions with six birdies and no bogeys on his opening side. Standing on the 10th tee, Kim found himself 5-under, just five shots back. A wave of strong ball striking provided the firepower to get him there while a clutch putter kept the momentum with several key par saves.