U.S. Open prize money breakdown
Not only will the 123rd U.S. Open winner derive lifetime satisfaction of navigating a world-class layout against 155 elite-level adversaries, he will bring home $3.6 million for his work.
The USGA announced Saturday a record $20 million purse for this week’s U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club, with accompanying prize money breakdown. It marks a $2.5 million purse increase from last year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club, where winner Matt Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million from a $17.5 million purse.
In addition to the 61 professionals who made the cut, the 76 pros who missed the cut will each receive $10,000.
(For context, the first U.S. Open winner, Horace Rawlins in 1895, earned $150.)
Of the 65 players who advanced to the weekend at 2-over 142 or better, four were amateurs – Gordon Sargent, Maxwell Moldovan, Aldrich Potgieter and Ben Carr – and will not receive prize money.
Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 U.S. Open below.
|Pos.
|Payout
|Pos.
|Payout
|1
|$3,600,000
|32
|$124,124
|2
|$2,160,000
|33
|$117,747
|3
|$1,413,430
|34
|$112,009
|4
|$990,867
|35
|$107,333
|5
|$825,297
|36
|$102,657
|6
|$731,779
|37
|$98,194
|7
|$659,727
|38
|$93,943
|8
|$590,864
|39
|$89,692
|9
|$534,753
|40
|$85,441
|10
|$491,182
|41
|$81,190
|11
|$448,249
|42
|$76,939
|12
|$414,455
|43
|$72,689
|13
|$386,187
|44
|$68,438
|14
|$356,431
|45
|$64,187
|15
|$330,926
|46
|$60,361
|16
|$309,672
|47
|$56,535
|17
|$292,669
|48
|$52,922
|18
|$275,665
|49
|$50,797
|19
|$258,662
|50
|$48,671
|20
|$241,659
|51
|$47,396
|21
|$226,993
|52
|$46,333
|22
|$212,328
|53
|$45,483
|23
|$198,088
|54
|$45,058
|24
|$184,910
|55
|$44,633
|25
|$173,433
|56
|$44,208
|26
|$163,656
|57
|$43,783
|27
|$156,217
|58
|$43,358
|28
|$149,628
|59
|$42,933
|29
|$143,252
|60
|$42,508
|30
|$136,876
|61
|$42,083
|31
|$130,500