PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

U.S. Open prize money breakdown

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Not only will the 123rd U.S. Open winner derive lifetime satisfaction of navigating a world-class layout against 155 elite-level adversaries, he will bring home $3.6 million for his work.

    The USGA announced Saturday a record $20 million purse for this week’s U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club, with accompanying prize money breakdown. It marks a $2.5 million purse increase from last year’s U.S. Open at The Country Club, where winner Matt Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million from a $17.5 million purse.

    In addition to the 61 professionals who made the cut, the 76 pros who missed the cut will each receive $10,000.

    (For context, the first U.S. Open winner, Horace Rawlins in 1895, earned $150.)

    Of the 65 players who advanced to the weekend at 2-over 142 or better, four were amateurs – Gordon Sargent, Maxwell Moldovan, Aldrich Potgieter and Ben Carr – and will not receive prize money.

    The 76 professionals who missed the cut will each receive a $10,000 payout, it was also announced Saturday.

    Check out the full purse breakdown for the 2023 U.S. Open below.

    Pos.PayoutPos.Payout
    1$3,600,00032$124,124
    2$2,160,00033$117,747
    3$1,413,43034$112,009
    4$990,86735$107,333
    5$825,29736$102,657
    6$731,77937$98,194
    7$659,72738$93,943
    8$590,86439$89,692
    9$534,75340$85,441
    10$491,18241$81,190
    11$448,24942$76,939
    12$414,45543$72,689
    13$386,18744$68,438
    14$356,43145$64,187
    15$330,92646$60,361
    16$309,67247$56,535
    17$292,66948$52,922
    18$275,66549$50,797
    19$258,66250$48,671
    20$241,65951$47,396
    21$226,99352$46,333
    22$212,32853$45,483
    23$198,08854$45,058
    24$184,91055$44,633
    25$173,43356$44,208
    26$163,65657$43,783
    27$156,21758$43,358
    28$149,62859$42,933
    29$143,25260$42,508
    30$136,87661$42,083
    31$130,500
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.