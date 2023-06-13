Updates from the U.S. Open's pre-tournament press conferences

It’s been 75 years since the U.S. Open was last played in Los Angeles. The 1948 U.S. Open, won by Ben Hogan, was held at The Riviera Country Club – and now the championship returns to an equally prestigious but much less recognizable venue in The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course. The famously private club has kept to itself when it’s come to big-time championships since hosting various LA Opens back in the late 1930s, but it’s come out of its shadow following a restoration by Gil Hanse more than a decade ago that reinvigorated the prestigious George Thomas Jr. design. It played host to the 2013 Pac-12 Championship and the 2017 Walker Cup and now gets its first crack at the U.S. Open.