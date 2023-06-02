PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 3 set to begin Saturday from Muirfield Village in central Ohio.

    Justin Suh leads a chasing pack made up of superstars. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are all in contention

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.


    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group

    8:05 a.m.– Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler

    Featured Groups

    9:05 a.m.– Adam Scott, Shane Lowry

    10:00 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink

    Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

