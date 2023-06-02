How to watch the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Jack’s Place for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with Round 3 set to begin Saturday from Muirfield Village in central Ohio.
Justin Suh leads a chasing pack made up of superstars. Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are all in contention
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
8:05 a.m.– Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler
Featured Groups
9:05 a.m.– Adam Scott, Shane Lowry
10:00 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Stewart Cink
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)