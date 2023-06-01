See the clubs Jon Rahm is using at the 2023 Memorial Tournament
2 Min Read
Jon Rahm has already won four times on the PGA TOUR in 2023, racking up over $14.5 million in prize money so far this season. He also holds a commanding 552-point lead on the FedExCup Playoffs list, he’s the reigning Masters Champion, and he has another $20 million prize-pool to compete for at this week’s 2023 Memorial Tournament.
Rahm has winning memories here at the Memorial, too.
Rahm won the event in 2020, and held a six-shot lead going into Sunday in 2021 before having to withdraw, so he certainly has an eye for the Muirfield Village Golf Club. He does admit, though, that due to the recent course renovations, he’s no longer playing the same course that he won on back in 2020.
“Obviously, the course has changed a little bit, and recently it's changed quite a bit,” Rahm said during his Tuesday press conference. “But it still has the same essence, right, that to call yourself a Memorial champion and have that handshake with Jack on 18 is pretty unique. Just little things that make some tournaments better than others. Those little traditions, like that one on 18 is one of those things. It's very special…I think it's a golf course you kind of need to learn to play a little bit. It gives you a lot of options off the tee on a couple of holes.”
Rahm says the new Muirfield layout provides options off the tee, which leaves him a decision to make. He typically carries 15 clubs to each event, and he decides between his Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond “T” 5-wood, and his Callaway Apex UT 2-iron depending on the course setup.
Since Muirfield now stretches over 7,600 yards and has thick, major-style rough on each side of the fairways, Rahm is expected to go with the 5-wood this week to help with distance, height, and shots from the rough, if necessary.
Aside from the 5-wood vs. driving iron decision, however, Rahm hasn’t changed his equipment since winning the 2023 Masters.
Check out Rahm’s full setup at the Memorial below (including the 5-wood and driving iron options), according to GolfWRX.com.
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees @11.5)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green ATX 75 TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (High Launch, 16 degrees @15.1)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (18 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Irons: Callaway Apex UT (2), Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X (2), Project X 125 6.5 (4-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10, 56-12 @55.25, 60-10)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
Grips: Golf Pride MCC midsize
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X