Best finishes by PGA of America professionals in the PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Michael Block’s finish at the PGA Championship wasn’t just memorable. It was historic. Thanks to an ace in the final round, Block finished T15 at Oak Hill to secure a spot in next year’s PGA Championship.
It was the best PGA Championship finish by a PGA of America professional in nearly four decades and the third-highest in this tournament’s history.
It was a wild week for Block, who admirably represented his PGA of America peers from around the country. He was one shot off the lead at one point in the second round and started Sunday in the top 10. His Cinderella story has captivated the golf world and will go down in tournament lore.
See the below list of top finishes by PGA of America pros, one to which Block is adding his name.
T-11 - 1986 - Lonnie Nielsen (Inverness Club)
T-11 - 1974 - Tommy Aycock (Tanglewood Park G.C.)
T-15 – 2023 – Michael Block (Oak Hill)
T-17 - 1988 - Jay Overton (Oak Tree)
T-19 - 1990 - Bob Boyd (Shoal Creek)
T-27 - 1983 - Buddy Whitten (Riviera)
T-28 - 1992 - Tom Wargo (Bellerive)
T-30 - 1994 - Bob Boyd (Southern Hills)
T-31 - 2004 - Chip Sullivan (Whistling Straits)
T-31 - 1993 - Stu Ingraham (Inverness Club)
T-40 - 2005 - Steve Schneiter (Baltusrol)