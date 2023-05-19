Cameron Young penalized two strokes at PGA Championship
Staff @PGATOUR
Cameron Young was one of the favorites entering this week’s PGA Championship but the New York native will miss the cut after struggling with the difficult conditions at Oak Hill. A two-shot penalty for failing to replace his ball marker did not help, either.
Young, a New York native who finished third in last year’s PGA, was penalized two strokes for the infraction on No. 16, his seventh hole of the second round. The double-bogey derailed Young’s rally to get inside the cut line.
Young, who finished third at last year’s PGA en route to winning the PGA TOUR’s Rookie of the Year award, shot 4-over 74 on Thursday at Oak Hill. He bogeyed his first hole Friday but birdied three of the next five holes to reach 2 over for the tournament.
He was penalized on the next hole, however. After putting his ball near the hole, Young moved his marker out of the line of fellow competitors Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama. Young failed to replace his marker before putting out, though, and that infraction of Rule 15.3c cost him two strokes.
Young also bogeyed the 18th hole to return to 5 over. A bogey at No. 4 and a double at the sixth hole put him at 8 over for the week.
Young, the son of a PGA pro, arrived at Oak Hill ranked 15th in the world and 39th in the FedExCup after a runner-up finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and seventh-place finish at the Masters. Young had seven top-three finishes last year as a TOUR rookie, including five runner-up finishes.