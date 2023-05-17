Jordan Spieth playing PGA Championship after injury

The PGA Championship is the lone major standing between Spieth and the career Grand Slam. He has made the cut in the past eight PGA Championships, including a runner-up to Jason Day in 2015 and a third-place finish in 2019, the first since the PGA’s move to May. Those are his only top-10s in 10 PGA Championship appearances. He missed the cut in the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill during his first season as a professional.