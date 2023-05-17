Jordan Spieth playing PGA Championship after injury
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jordan Spieth will play the PGA Championship after missing last week’s AT&T Byron Nelson due to injury.
“Since last Wednesday afternoon, I feel like I can get into every position with the speed that I want and produce the scores that I want," Spieth told Golf Channel after a nine-hole practice round Wednesday. "I’m just a little rusty."
Spieth had severe pain in his left wrist after missing the cut in the previous week’s Wells Fargo Championship. The injury forced him to miss his hometown tournament and the site of his PGA TOUR debut. He practiced Tuesday at Oak Hill Country Club with black KT tape and white tape wrapped around the wrist. Golf Channel reported that he hit balls for 70 minutes and played a nine-hole practice round Tuesday.
It will be interesting to see how the wrist holds up in Oak Hill’s lush rough and cold temperatures scheduled for this week. Spieth is scheduled to tee off at 8:22 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland. The low for Thursday’s forecast is to be 35 degrees.
The PGA Championship is the lone major standing between Spieth and the career Grand Slam. He has made the cut in the past eight PGA Championships, including a runner-up to Jason Day in 2015 and a third-place finish in 2019, the first since the PGA’s move to May. Those are his only top-10s in 10 PGA Championship appearances. He missed the cut in the 2013 PGA Championship at Oak Hill during his first season as a professional.
The U.S. Open is the only major where Spieth has fewer top-10s, with his win in the 2015 U.S. Open at the modern links of Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, representing his lone top-10 in that event. Oak Hill, which has hosted three U.S. Opens, is expected to provide an old-school test with its thick rough and firm greens.
Spieth had been playing well before the injury, finishing in the top four in all but one of his last five starts. That includes a fourth-place finish at the Masters and playoff loss to Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage, Spieth’s final start before the Wells Fargo. He is 20th in the FedExCup Standings and 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking.