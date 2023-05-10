Meiomi Wines, PGA TOUR Announce Multi-Year Extension
2 Min Read
California winery extends partnership as Official Wine of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida and ACAMPO, California – The PGA TOUR and Meiomi Wines today announced a multi-year extension that designates Meiomi Wines as the “Official Wine of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions” through 2025. As the leading wine brand priced $15 and above in the United States, Meiomi has gained a loyal following for its world-class portfolio of Coastal California wines beloved for their elegant balance and full-flavor experience.
“The PGA TOUR is proud to continue our relationship with Meiomi Wines and offer their rich, flavor-forward wines to golfers and fans alike,” said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “Through our shared dedication to excellence, we will continue providing first-class Meiomi experiences at our tournaments nationwide.”
As part of the PGA TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Meiomi Wines will support the partnership through experiential tournament activations, allowing fans to sip and swing at multiple stops on the PGA TOUR, including this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. They will activate as the Official Wine at additional tournaments throughout the FedExCup season, including the season-ending TOUR Championship, where fans can experience Meiomi on-site through their interactive, immersive lounge.
“Meiomi Wines is proud to continue our partnership with the PGA TOUR,” said Billy Lagor, SVP of Brand Management. “Meiomi's full-flavored wines are the perfect complement to premiere golf experiences, helping consumers enjoy the most fulfilling moments on and off the course.”
Meiomi wines unify grapes from some of coastal California’s most notable wine growing regions, creating richly layered wines of bold character and exceptional balance. Using the best that coastal California has to offer, Meiomi offers a Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend, and Bright Pinot Noir – Meiomi’s new lower alcohol Pinot Noir. Learn more at www.meiomi.com and @meiomiwines.