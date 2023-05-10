Meiomi Wines, PGA TOUR Announce Multi-Year Extension

As part of the PGA TOUR’s Official Marketing Partner program, Meiomi Wines will support the partnership through experiential tournament activations, allowing fans to sip and swing at multiple stops on the PGA TOUR, including this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. They will activate as the Official Wine at additional tournaments throughout the FedExCup season, including the season-ending TOUR Championship, where fans can experience Meiomi on-site through their interactive, immersive lounge.