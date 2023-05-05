How to watch Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship takes place Friday from Quail Hollow Club. The tournament returns to Charlotte and this time with a new boost as one of this season’s Designated events.
Tommy Fleetwood leads after a bogey-free first round of 65. Five players sit at one off the lead, including Xander Schauffele. Rory McIlroy is back in action after a first-round 68 at a place where he has won three times.
Last year's champion Max Homa started his championship defense with a 70. He would become the first to successfully defend the Wells Fargo Championship. His win last year came at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, as the usual Charlotte host club was preparing for the Presidents Cup. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are both in action and will look to build on the success they had as part of the winning U.S. Team last year.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Friday 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (CBS)
Radio: Friday 12 p.m.–6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 6:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
FRIDAY
Marquee Group
7:23 a.m. – Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim (10th tee)
Featured Groups
7:34 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley (10th tee)
7:45 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young (10th tee)
Featured Holes: 4 (par 3), 6 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 17 (par 3)