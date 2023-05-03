Rory McIlroy on his new Frankenstein-like wedges and putter setup in Charlotte

“That [LB-08] sole I’m probably going to use this week is a sole that I’ve used quite a lot over my career,” McIlroy said. “It’s like that dual-sole M grind … all of my Nike stuff was sort of that sole, as well. It’s a sole I’m really familiar with, even into the TaylorMade days; that’s what I’ve primarily used … I think that Mike Taylor grind is good for all conditions. It’s sort of one where, if you go to the British Open it could be good, and if you go somewhere like Oak Hill in a couple weeks – it could be soft [conditions] – it could be good there, too. It’s quite a versatile [grind], where some of the other soles are more specialized for real tight [grass], or the wide one that’s better for Bermuda, or whatever it is. It’s nice to have options.”