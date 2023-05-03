Tommy Fleetwood explains why he uses a mini driver, plus a fun story from his junior days

“You get some courses where a 3-wood is not always that necessary. [With the BRNR] you put a normal swing on it, and it goes a little shorter than a driver, and I’m more comfortable hitting it straight. It’s a replacement for a 3 wood, basically. You could almost think of it in terms of wedges at the low end of the bag. Some people have 4 wedges, some people only have 3, and they have to manufacture a 52 to go 100 yards, or 105 yards. There are different shots. That’s effectively what you do with your main driver, you’d be manufacturing it to hit that shot in the fairway, which is great, but maybe you want something you can just hit.