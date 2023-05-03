Rory McIlroy, Denny Hamlin celebrate FedEx’s 50th birthday with putting contest

“To work closely with FedEx since 1986, to be able to see their commitment to innovation, to reinvention, to customer service, to a maniacal focus on their people, it’s pretty obvious why they are the gold standard and continue to have the success that they have,” said Commissioner Monahan. “In a world where things move really fast and we are on to the next thing, what Fred Smith identified in 1973 and what he and the people of FedEx have delivered on is extraordinary.”