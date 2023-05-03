Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce to face Stephen Curry/Klay Thompson in The Match
Kansas City Chiefs/Golden State Warriors battle set for June 29 at Wynn Las Vegas
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It’s football vs. basketball in the next iteration of Capital One’s The Match, upping the ante on the event’s team ethos.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will team against Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a 12-hole match on June 29, under the lights at Wynn Las Vegas. The event will be televised on TNT, with Bleacher Report providing lead-in coverage.
This marks the eighth iteration of The Match, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, and the first to feature NFL and NBA duos going head-to-head.
Mahomes debuted at The Match last summer, teaming with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen against Aaron Rodgers/Tom Brady. Mahomes/Allen fell on the final hole.
Curry debuted at The Match in 2020, teaming with Peyton Manning against Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson. Curry/Manning fell, 4 and 3.
Kelce and Thompson will each be making their Match debut.
Curry and Thompson have led the Warriors to four NBA titles, most recently in 2022. Curry has competed twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, at the 2017 and 2018 Ellie Mae Classic outside San Francisco, highlighted by an opening-round 71 in 2018. He also donated $25,000 to support Harrington’s wife Jenn in her cancer battle.
To date, Capital One’s The Match has raised more than $35 million for various organizations and has donated more than 27 million mealsto Feeding America.
This marks the third time that Wynn Golf Club will host The Match. The 6,722-yard, par-70 track was designed by Tom Fazio and recently updated by his son Logan. The venue offers elevation changes and uncharacteristic water hazards on 12 of the Las Vegas course’s 18 picturesque holes.