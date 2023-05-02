Rory McIlroy returns to Wells Fargo after ‘incredibly disappointing’ Masters performance

The Masters is the lone major standing between McIlroy and the career Grand Slam. It is an achievement he has been chasing since 2015, after he won the previous year’s Open Championship. McIlroy began 2023 with a victory in Dubai and had a runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and third-place finish in his last start before the Masters, the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Shooting 31 on Augusta National’s second nine on the eve of the Masters only added to McIlroy’s expectations for himself.