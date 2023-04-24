PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ including full Spanish-language broadcast for Mexico Open at Vidanta
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With Mexico’s national championship this week, the PGA TOUR and ESPN+ are excited to share that the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will feature more native-language coverage than ever before. In a nod to the cultural and historic significance of Mexico’s national open, for the first time PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will include a full stream completely dedicated to Spanish coverage in the United States.
The feed will be entirely in Spanish language, from the interviews and features down to the commentary. The feed’s on-air talent includes Spain’s Hugo Costa handling play-by-play duties while Colombia native and Korn Ferry Tour player Marcelo Rozo will serve as lead analyst. Mexico natives John Sutcliffe, an ESPN reporter, and Sara Diaz round out the talent as walker and relief, respectively. Fans can expect a variety of entertainment elements throughout the broadcast, including interviews with Spanish-speaking PGA TOUR pros and tournament officials as well as customized graphics specific to the stream.
The Spanish-language broadcast will also include digital coverage across Latin America, including Mexico, on ESPN and Disney’s Star+ platform. Coverage on linear TV is also available on Golf Channel Latin America.
“This is a milestone moment for the PGA TOUR as we continue to make our product more welcoming to fans worldwide,” said Luis Goicouria, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media. “The PGA TOUR is incredibly appreciative of the support and collaboration ESPN has shown for this initiative as we bring golf closer than ever before to our Spanish-speaking fans.”