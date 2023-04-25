Q&A with John Sutcliffe on PGA TOUR LIVE's first Spanish-language stream

JOHN SUTCLIFFE: The largest minority in the United States is Latino, is Hispanic. I think it’s where the biggest growth of golf is in the U.S., forget about Latin America. The broadcast of ESPN+, PGA TOUR LIVE, is also shown in Latin America on Star+. I think right now, we're talking about creating more followers in Spanish in the States. It's something that we've been waiting for. The first time I did on-course reporting for golf, for ESPN in Latin America, for ESPN International, was Valhalla 2000 when Tiger beat Bob May in a playoff. I think everybody wants a piece of the Latino market in the U.S. The game is going to grow, and after the pandemic, I know it's been growing a lot, it has to be through the Latinos. I think the message the PGA TOUR is sending is saying, “Hey, we want you with us. It's not all about football or soccer or basketball. We want you to be involved.” And I think this is a great message. I hope this is the beginning of doing more Spanish feeds on PGA TOUR LIVE because that's a way to grow the game in the U.S.