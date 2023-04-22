Fitzpatrick brothers playing with nothing to lose and everything to gain at Zurich Classic

While Matt has established himself as one of the game’s premier players, winning the RBC Heritage last week to pair with his 2022 U.S. Open victory, Alex is still trying to find his footing in professional golf. The 24-year-old has split time this season playing on the DP World Tour and the European Challenge Tour, with three top-25 finishes in five starts. He turned professional last summer after a four-year career at Wake Forest. He missed the cut in his only other TOUR start (the 2022 Valspar Championship).