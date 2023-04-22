Fitzpatrick brothers playing with nothing to lose and everything to gain at Zurich Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
AVONDALE, La. -- Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick are trying to keep this week “business as usual” – even if it’s been anything but.
Sure, the brothers have embraced their familial story at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, playing together as partners for the first time in a competitive tournament. But when it comes to expectations, the duo has been quick to say their focus is on enjoying themselves. The results will come as they may.
Yet with only 18 holes left to play, it’s difficult to downplay the impact of those potential results. A win would give Alex, who’s playing this week on a sponsor exemption, full exempt status on the PGA TOUR through 2024. A top-5 finish earns him a spot in the Mexico Open next week and a jump start on Special Temporary Membership.
After carding a 10-under 62 in the third round, the Fitzpatrick brothers are T7 (-21), five strokes back of leaders Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler (-26) and within two strokes of fifth.
At least for one more day, the brothers are shrugging off the implications.
“There are stakes, but at the same time, we've got nothing to lose,” Alex said Saturday. “We're coming out and enjoying ourselves. If we play well, great. If we don't, it's not the end of the world.”
“I'm not worried about this week for Alex,” Matt said. “I've seen him out there now. He can hold his own. He can definitely be out here.”
From the start of the week, the brothers have pushed the scenarios out of their minds. During their pre-tournament press conference, Matt said he didn’t feel extra pressure to help his brother get his card. Alex said he hadn’t even considered the possibility of gaining PGA TOUR status until he arrived at TPC Louisiana.
But Alex has made his case this week. The younger Fitzpatrick was particularly crucial in the third round, tallying six birdies as the brothers rallied from a slow start to birdie nine of their last 12 holes and jump from T20 into the top 10. Alex made four birdie putts longer than 10 feet, including a 38-footer on the par-4 5th.
While Matt has established himself as one of the game’s premier players, winning the RBC Heritage last week to pair with his 2022 U.S. Open victory, Alex is still trying to find his footing in professional golf. The 24-year-old has split time this season playing on the DP World Tour and the European Challenge Tour, with three top-25 finishes in five starts. He turned professional last summer after a four-year career at Wake Forest. He missed the cut in his only other TOUR start (the 2022 Valspar Championship).
A top result at the Zurich Classic would go a long way in cementing playing status stateside. The rewards of a win are clear – a two-year exemption with invitations to The PLAYERS Championship, the Tournament of Champions and the majors. But even a top-5 finish, which exempts him into next week’s Mexico Open, would provide major headway toward Special Temporary Membership.
Currently, as a non-member, Alex can only accept seven sponsor exemptions in a single TOUR season. He can use those exemptions to attempt to qualify for Special Temporary Membership, done by accumulating enough FedExCup points to equal the player who finished 150th in FedExCup standings the year prior (150th in 2022 had 175.228 points). A top-5 finish is likely to garner at least half of the necessary points and his start in Mexico would not count as a sponsor exemption.
That sets up a Sunday that could prove to be more than just the culmination of a great family week, but the start of another Fitzpatrick on the PGA TOUR. The brothers’ mindset remains unbothered.
“Just want to go and enjoy it, as cliche as it is,” Matt said. “… I think by enjoying it, you're going to give yourself a better chance.”
“We'll go out tomorrow, and hopefully we learn a few things and play okay and post the number and see what happens,” Alex added.