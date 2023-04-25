Takeaways from LECOM: Logan McAllister oh-so-close to first title

McAllister’s runner-up showing at Lakewood National GC marks his second top-10 of the season and a career-high finish in his 15th Korn Ferry Tour start. McAllister made 25 birdies on the week, tied for the third-most in the field, and he made just four bogeys across 72 holes; no player made fewer. The Oklahoma alum also played the final round with his former Sooner teammate and roommate Chris Gotterup, who finished T5 in west Florida. McAllister finished No. 3 on last year’s PGA TOUR University Ranking and is steadily finding his form at the professional level.