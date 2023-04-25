Takeaways from LECOM: Logan McAllister oh-so-close to first title
3 Min Read
Written by Justin Evans
Here’s a look at notable storylines from last week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, contested at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Scott Gutschewski, 46, drained a 47-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the first playoff hole to defeat Logan McAllister, a second-year Korn Ferry Tour member half his age. The win moves Gutschewski from No. 66 to No. 9 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he eyes a PGA TOUR return. The top 30 finishers at the end of the year will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
Scott Gutschewski's emotional interview after winning LECOM Suncoast Classic
McAllister’s runner-up showing at Lakewood National GC marks his second top-10 of the season and a career-high finish in his 15th Korn Ferry Tour start. McAllister made 25 birdies on the week, tied for the third-most in the field, and he made just four bogeys across 72 holes; no player made fewer. The Oklahoma alum also played the final round with his former Sooner teammate and roommate Chris Gotterup, who finished T5 in west Florida. McAllister finished No. 3 on last year’s PGA TOUR University Ranking and is steadily finding his form at the professional level.
Mac attack!
Mac Meissner came into last week’s tournament with his usual game plan of having a strong first two rounds to make the cut into the weekend. Then he accentuated matters with a career-low 59 in the second round, marking the eighth sub-60 round on the Korn Ferry Tour. Stephan Jaeger’s 58 at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic marks the Korn Ferry Tour’s all-time low round.
“I’ve had a few 61s, a 60, so I’ve been around there, but I’ve never had a putt for 59,” Meissner said. “So that was cool to have one there on 9. It was kind of a tough putt, and I’d just made a good-sized one on 8, so I was like, ‘Why not?’ And it rolled in right in the middle. So, it was crazy.”
Meissner finished T16 as he looks to continue his hot streak at this week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship in Huntsville, Alabama.
Right on time
After nearly oversleeping his second-round tee time, Jim Knous made an albatross in the second round and made the cut on the number. Then he chipped in for birdie on his final hole Sunday. Knous finished T62 at 5-under 279, ultimately earning a spot in this week’s HomeTown Lenders Championship after the reshuffle following the LECOM Suncoast Classic (he gained HomeTown Lenders entry Monday as an alternate).
Make it count
After missing the cut in his first three starts of the season, Ryan Blaum needed a great performance at the LECOM in order to bolster his position in the reshuffle. Blaum finished T18 at 14-under to punch his ticket to the HomeTown Lenders Championship. The Duke alum aims to continue the momentum in Huntsville as he seeks a PGA TOUR return.
Knapp flying up the rankings
After securing his third top-10 finish of the season, Jake Knapp had another strong showing at LECOM. Knapp finished the week T5 at 19-under, highlighted by a sizzling 9-under 62 in Sunday. After this performance, he moves from No. 25 to No. 18 on the season-long standings as he chases his first PGA TOUR card.