Jon Rahm opens RBC Heritage in 1-over 72
First competitive round since Masters victory
Written by Jim McCabe @PGATOUR
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – No matter that his Masters victory a week ago was filled with stop-and-go action thanks to inclement weather, Jon Rahm would tell you that players never enjoy the disruptions.
Unfortunately, he had more of it in Thursday’s first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links and shot 1-over 72.
Chased from the course just before 3 p.m., by a fast-moving thunderstorm as he played the par-4 sixth hole, Rahm returned about 90 minutes later and proceeded to make three consecutive bogeys to make the turn at 2-over.
While he showed a brief sign of life with iron shots stuffed at the par-4 13th (8 feet) and par-3 14th (4 1/2 feet) for back-to-back birdies, the Masters champion’s restart was similar to the five holes before the rain delay – devoid of any sort of rhythm or consistency on a day when he’d hit just seven fairways and 12 greens.
Nice birdie looks at the par-5 15th (10 feet) and par-3 17th (8 feet) were missed, then in between he hit an errant drive left into native grass and had to take a drop which led to a bogey at the par-4 16th.
The top-ranked Spaniard did make a solid par at the demanding 454-yard 18th, but with a 1-over round, Rahm has left himself plenty of work to do to make the cut.
