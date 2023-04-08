Jon Rahm endures tough conditions to challenge Brooks Koepka at Masters

He began Saturday with the shortest, but perhaps the most perplexing, tee shot at Augusta National, at the par-3 12th. With patrons not allowed on the course until 8 a.m., the same time that play started, he hit the shot in front of a small, but rapidly-growing, group. Woods started Saturday at 2 over par. It seemed he’d need to play the final seven holes of his second round in even par to make his 23rd consecutive Masters cut, tying a tournament record.