Scottie Scheffler concludes Masters prep with hole-in-one

Scheffler has shown a propensity for holing out from off the green. A chip-in on the third hole of last year’s final round was crucial to his win at Augusta National, and he chipped in in each of the final two rounds of his recent victory of THE PLAYERS. He revealed at TPC Sawgrass that his caddie, Ted Scott, set a quota for hole-outs at the start of the year. Scheffler has already won the wager by surpassing the benchmark on their year-long bet.