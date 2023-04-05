Scottie Scheffler concludes Masters prep with hole-in-one
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
AUGUSTA, Ga. – Scottie Scheffler is trying to become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend his Masters title. Regardless of Sunday's final result, it already has been a memorable week for last year's Masters champ.
Some 24 hours after making an emotional speech at his Champions Dinner, Scheffler closed the Par 3 Contest by making an ace on the ninth hole.
“That was pretty fun,” Scheffler said. “We were trying to make one all day. … The slam dunk at the end was definitely very fun.”
Scheffler has shown a propensity for holing out from off the green. A chip-in on the third hole of last year’s final round was crucial to his win at Augusta National, and he chipped in in each of the final two rounds of his recent victory of THE PLAYERS. He revealed at TPC Sawgrass that his caddie, Ted Scott, set a quota for hole-outs at the start of the year. Scheffler has already won the wager by surpassing the benchmark on their year-long bet.
Scheffler admitted in Tuesday’s pre-tournament press conference that he was worried he wouldn’t be able to make it through his Champions Dinner speech without shedding tears. He said Wednesday that he held it together – “I trembled probably the whole time, but I got through it,” he said -- and then closed out his pre-tournament prep with a perfect shot.
“Both are very special,” Scheffler said of Tuesday’s dinner and the following day’s fun exhibition. “They're two of the big reasons why I love this game. It's fun getting to come out here and just enjoy things and be with my wife and just have fun and be with some good friends.
“Last night a lot of new friends, but it was definitely a good time. Everyone enjoyed the food, and it was good fellowship, and I had a great time.”
Scheffler is No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, just as he was when he arrived at Augusta National last year. He had won three times before last year’s Masters and arrived this year with two wins, at the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS, and several other high finishes. Now he heads into Thursday’s 1:36 p.m. tee time with even more confidence.
“I feel pretty good,” he said. “Game's in a good spot. I liked the way I was swinging it the first couple of days here, just the practice rounds. We had some good matches, and I'm ready for the tournament to start.”