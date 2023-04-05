Five things to know on the eve of the Masters

McIlroy, who started this year with a win in Dubai and has finished in the top three in half of his six worldwide starts in 2023, will tee off at 1:48 p.m. Eastern. Rahm has the earliest tee time of the bunch, starting his tournament at 10:42 a.m. It wasn’t long ago that Rahm looked unbeatable. His win at The Genesis Invitational was his third PGA TOUR win in his last five starts, and fifth in his last eight starts on either the PGA TOUR or DP World Tour. In three starts since, he has two finishes outside the top 30 and a WD at THE PLAYERS.