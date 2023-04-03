Fred Couples says Tiger Woods will be 'fine' after Monday practice round
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Following a practice round with Tiger Woods on Monday, Fred Couples said the five-time Masters champion “hit it really, really well,” but was quick to distinguish how Woods’ game looked and how Woods looked physically.
“I think when he tells you, ‘I'm only going to play four events and Augusta is one of them,’ he's ready to go, (even though) it's probably not going to be easy,” Couples said. “But I think he'll be fine.”
That’s just the reality the 47-year-old, 15-time major champion finds himself in. To Couples, Woods’ physical condition looked rather similar to a year ago at Augusta National, when Woods made his return to professional golf after severely injuring his leg in a single-car crash in 2021. Woods made the cut but couldn’t maintain his energy over the weekend, carding back-to-back rounds of 78.
“I think the leg, I guess this is what it is. I don't know how much better it's ever going to get,” Couples said.
Couples, 63, admitted he didn’t ask Woods much about his health during the round, nor has he over text. Practicing alongside Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy and Woods, much of the dialogue between the group was about family and sports.
Woods returned to Augusta National over the weekend with little fanfare. He has not officially announced he’s in the field, which has become common since his injuries. But Monday marked the second consecutive day Woods was seen out on the course. He’s also scheduled for a press conference at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Maybe that’s a sign all is going according to plan.
Per Couples, Woods’ game seems to indicate that.
“He’s hitting it really strong and solid,” Couple said, “and he looks good.”