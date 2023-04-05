What equipment is Tiger Woods using at the Masters? Here are the details
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
This year marks Tiger Woods’ 25th appearance in the Masters, the tournament that has done the most to define his legacy. This is Woods’ second competitive appearance of the season, after a T45 earlier this year at his Genesis Invitational.
Woods is a creature of habit when it comes to equipment, so it’s no surprise that there are no big changes since we last saw him on the PGA TOUR. Here’s a quick peek inside his bag before he tees off at 10:18 a.m. Thursday alongside Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade M3 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P-770 (3-iron), TaylorMade P-7TW (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 TW-Grind (56 degrees), TaylorMade MG3 Raw TW-Grind (60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Grip: Ping PP58
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X