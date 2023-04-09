Round 4 review: Jordan Spieth makes Sunday charge at Masters

Playing the last leg of Amen Corner, Rahm took on the danger off the tee. Instead of his normal left-to-right shot shape, Rahm roped a draw around the corner, safely in the left side of the fairway next to Rae’s Creek. He left his approach to the par-5 left of the green but got up and in for a quick birdie. Then on 14, after a squirrely drive found the right rough, Rahm peeled a cut around the trees that landed on the top left of the green and fed back down to within four feet for birdie. He made nothing but pars coming in, including the 18th after hitting his drive only 193 yards as it bounced off a tree and into the fairway. His third shot from 68 yards nestled close, within four feet, to secure Rahm’s win.