How to watch Valero Texas Open, Saturday Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open will begin Saturday following the conclusion of Round 2 from TPC San Antonio. The tournament experienced a lengthy delay due to fog on Thursday morning. Play was suspended Friday night at 8:53 p.m. ET due to darkness.
Round 2 will resume at 8:40 a.m. ET.
It's the 101st anniversary of the event and one of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.
Patrick Rodgers leads the tournament in Round 2 with a score of 11-under par.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)
Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)
Radio: Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee Group: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m. – 6:p.m
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m. – 6:p.m
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS
SATURDAY
Marquee Group
Featured Groups
11:00 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robby Shelton, Emiliano Grillo (10th hole)
11:11 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace, Padraig Harrington (1st hole)Featured Groups
Featured Holes
3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)