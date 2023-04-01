PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

How to watch Valero Texas Open, Saturday Round 3: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Valero Texas Open will begin Saturday following the conclusion of Round 2 from TPC San Antonio. The tournament experienced a lengthy delay due to fog on Thursday morning. Play was suspended Friday night at 8:53 p.m. ET due to darkness.

    Round 2 will resume at 8:40 a.m. ET.

    It's the 101st anniversary of the event and one of the TOUR’s most historic events features a strong mix of established names and up-and-comers.

    Patrick Rodgers leads the tournament in Round 2 with a score of 11-under par.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including Featured Groups for PGA TOUR LIVE and newly expanded and extended coverage on ESPN+.


    Leaderboard


    Full tee times



    HOW TO FOLLOW (All times ET)

    Television: Saturday, 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC). Sunday, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Saturday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main Feed: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee Group: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured Groups: 11:15 a.m. – 6:p.mFeatured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured Holes: 8:45 a.m. – 6:p.mFeatured Holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main Feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee Group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured Groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured Holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED/MARQUEE GROUPS

    SATURDAY

    Marquee Group


    Featured Groups

    11:00 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robby Shelton, Emiliano Grillo (10th hole)

    11:11 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Matt Wallace, Padraig Harrington (1st hole)Featured Groups

    Featured Holes

    3 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

