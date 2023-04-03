Power Rankings: Masters Tournament

To that end, experience on the course not only is an achievement of personal pride as a golfer, but it matters when it comes to winning the Masters. If it didn’t, Fuzzy Zoeller still wouldn’t be the most recent to slip on the green jacket in his debut. That was in 1979. The only other two debutants to win were Horton Smith (1934) and Gene Sarazen (1935) in the first two editions.