Valero Texas Collegiate coming to San Antonio
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Texas Open officials announced today the launch of the Valero Texas Collegiate which will be held this fall at the TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, home of the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open, held annually each spring.
The four-day event will feature some of the finest college golfers in the country as well as some storied golf programs in the NCAA, with the individual winner of the tournament receiving an exemption into the 2024 Valero Texas Open.
The University of Texas at San Antonio will serve as the tournament host and compete with teams that include the current top-ranked Vanderbilt (1), Oklahoma (13), Georgia Southern (18), Virginia (21), Baylor University (25), Texas Christian University (27), Georgia (30), Louisville (31), Louisiana State University (43), Florida Gulf Coast University (85). Tournament officials will be confirming the twelfth and final team in this year’s field in the weeks ahead.
“We are proud to have a world-class field joining us as we host the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate this fall. Providing elite competitive opportunities for top college programs is exciting for the Valero Texas Open as we look to help prepare student athletes for the next step in their playing careers,” said Larson Segerdahl, Executive Director of the Valero Texas Open. “To create the feeling of being at the Valero Texas Open we will integrate some of the same elements we have in place during our tournament week including locker room access with nameplates on lockers for each individual player in the field and setting the same hole placements that are utilized by the TOUR rules staff.”
Several of the top amateurs in the world are likely to compete as members of the 12 teams.
Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent, currently the No. 1 ranked player on the World Amateur Golf Rankings and a competitor in next week’s Masters Tournament leads this group. Sargent, won the NCAA Championship individual title as a freshman in 2022 and received an invitation to Augusta. His teammate, Reid Davenport is currently ranked No. 11 on the PGA TOUR U rankings and just ahead of him is Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch at No. 10.
Eleven alumni from these schools are playing in the Valero Texas Open this week— Will Gordon, Vanderbilt; Chris Kirk, Georgia; Luke List, Vanderbilt; Max McGreevy, Oklahoma; Matti Schmid, Louisville; Matthias Schwab, Vanderbilt; Greyson Sigg, Georgia; Sepp Straka, Georgia; DavisThompson, Georgia; Brendon Todd, Georgia and San Antonio’s Jimmy Walker who attended Baylor.
The week will start with a College Amateur event on September 8 followed by three rounds of competition.