World Wide Technology Championship to be contested this fall at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante

“The World Wide Technology Championship is proud to display top golf talent while highlighting leadership, technology innovation and diversity in an effort to create a positive impact on local communities throughout Mexico and around the world,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of WWT. “We will continue that mission in 2023 in partnership with the PGA TOUR, as well as our new host Diamante and the Los Cabos region, and we are certain that our customers, partners and everyone who comes to enjoy the championship at our new location will have an amazing experience.”