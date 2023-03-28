World Wide Technology Championship to be contested this fall at Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
LOS CABOS, MÉXICO — The PGA TOUR and World Wide Technology (WWT), a $17 billion global technology solutions provider, today announced the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, an annual FedExCup event, will be played this fall at El Cardonal Course located at Diamante Cabo San Lucas in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur.
Opened in 2014, El Cardonal is the first golf course designed by 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods and TGR Design.
“We are excited to build on our partnership with World Wide Technology as we continue to develop the growth of our sport in Mexico and across Latin America,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR EVP and President. “The support of World Wide Technology, coupled with a championship golf course, will ensure that the PGA TOUR’s fall schedule will continue to deliver moments of drama and consequence.”
The World Wide Technology Championship will feature 132 players competing for 500 FedExCup points. Following the FedExCup Playoffs, which conclude in August at the TOUR Championship, the fall events will finalize the top-125 eligibility for the next FedExCup season, which begins in January.
“The World Wide Technology Championship is proud to display top golf talent while highlighting leadership, technology innovation and diversity in an effort to create a positive impact on local communities throughout Mexico and around the world,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and Co-Founder of WWT. “We will continue that mission in 2023 in partnership with the PGA TOUR, as well as our new host Diamante and the Los Cabos region, and we are certain that our customers, partners and everyone who comes to enjoy the championship at our new location will have an amazing experience.”
Influenced by the Southern California courses Woods grew up playing, the par-72, 7,300-yard layout features dramatic views of the Pacific Ocean and provides players with several shot options to navigate on each hole.
Diamante is a private resort nestled along the coastline of Los Cabos, a municipality at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula in the state of Baja California Sur. In addition to El Cardonal, Diamante also features the Dunes Course, designed by Davis Love III, as well as the TGR-designed Oasis Short Course, a 12-hole, par-3 course.
“We are honored and excited by the opportunity to showcase to the world what a great golf destination the region of Los Cabos has become,” said Ken Jowdy, CEO of Legacy Properties and developer of Diamante. “Hosting the World Wide Technology Championship will have an incredible impact on Los Cabos and bring unmatched exposure to our region. We are thankful to WWT and the PGA TOUR for bringing this world-class event to Diamante.”
The World Wide Technology Championship is one of two FedExCup events in Mexico, along with the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The PGA TOUR has visited the country every year since 2007, the first time it held a full-field event outside the United States or Canada.
"Since its founding in 2007, the World Wide Technology Championship has had an immeasurable impact on the growth of the game of golf in Mexico and Latin America,” said Joe Mazzeo, the event’s Tournament Director and Vice President, Golf & Events at Wasserman. “We are excited to continue building upon that mission now at Diamante thanks to the support and leadership of World Wide Technology. We look forward to producing a top-tier event for our fans throughout Mexico and showcasing to the world the incredible destination of Los Cabos."
All four rounds of the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship will be carried live on Golf Channel in the United States and Latin America, including Mexico.
Additional information on the remainder of the fall schedule will be announced when available.