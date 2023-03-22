Thirteen birdies. Two eagles. One thriller.

“That short putt, I was nervous,” said Lee, who finished T6 at THE PLAYERS Championship after playing alongside eventual winner Scottie Scheffler in Sunday’s final group. “We haven’t really hit that many short putts today because we give it to each other. … It was back and forth all day, and it was such a good match. I think it would be one of the best rounds all day, and it sucked that one of us had to (lose). But it was wonderful, and that's what you want in match play. We both played really well.”