Rickie Fowler back in Austin for first time since 2016

The changes, and the work, yielded fruit. A T6 at the Fortinet Championship (T6) and T2 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP last fall began a rise back up the Official World Golf Ranking that continues to this day. Although he began this season at 185th in the world, Fowler’s T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship got him up to 59th and on the cusp of the all-important top 50. (The top 50 after this week get into the Masters; he’s projected to need to make the quarterfinals here to get in.)