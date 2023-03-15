Rickie Fowler to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL
1 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron @PGATOUR
Rickie Fowler becomes the latest PGA TOUR star to join the first season of TGL. The new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA TOUR was announced last year by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the formation of their new sports group, TMRW Sports.
“The more I learn about TGL the more excited I am to be a part of it. I love the idea of inviting fans to watch golf within an environment that is very similar to other primetime professional sports,” said Fowler in a release from TGL.
“Innovative approaches like this will broaden the appeal of golf, not just provide traditional fans an opportunity to see the sports’ biggest stars compete in primetime, but a modern presentation that broadens golf’s fanbase – especially with younger fans,”
TGL, the golf league of TMRW Sports, will feature:
- Teams: Six teams of three PGA TOUR players in head-to-head, 18-hole match play;
- Tech-Infused Venue: A first-of-its-kind experience for golf enabled by a data-rich, virtual course combined with a tech-infused, short-game complex;
- Tech-Enabled Fan Experience: High-energy, greenside fan experience with every shot live within a 2-hour, primetime televised match;
- Season: 15 regular season Monday night matches followed by semifinals and finals series of matches.