Fowler scrambles his way to 68, just like Arnie might have done

No it isn’t. Thursday's conditions were rather benign, and still the average score was 72.18, with 22 players breaking 70. Fowler, 34, was loose with the driver, fighting through some misses to the right, and finally had to choke up an inch, like a batter with an 0-2 count, just to squeeze a few tee shots into the must-hit fairways at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He hit only five fairways in all. That in turn made it difficult to hit the course’s unusually firm greens: Fowler was fortunate to reach 10 of 18 in regulation, and did well to make six birdies.