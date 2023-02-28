Betting Stat Pack: Arnold Palmer Invitational

For the second week running the best in the world will have a difficult test of golf. Bay Hill annually ranks in the top 10 of most difficult courses based on stroke average. Last season when the weather turned only Matt Fitzpatrick made less than 10 bogeys on the week and he posted eight. He is one of five players over the last three editions to post single digit bogeys. It's not surprising given that the par 3s and 4s are some of the toughest around and the Birdie or Better Percentage has eclipsed 20 percent just once in the last six years.