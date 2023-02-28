Betting Stat Pack: Arnold Palmer Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge just outside Orlando is the second stop of four consecutive weeks of golf in Florida. Stretching to almost 7,500 yards and playing to Par-72 Palmer's design will test every club in the bag, especially if the wind blows as expected on Friday.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler headlines a field of 44 of the top 50 players in the world plus the top 30 in the FedExCup points race.
As an elevated and designated event, the field of 120 will be competing for their share of $20 million ($3.6 million winner) plus 550 FedExCup points.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season.
* - top 10 here last five seasons
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Will Zalatoris*
|2
|Russell Henley
|3
|Collin Morikawa*
|4
|Scottie Scheffler*
|6
|Hideki Matsuyama
|7
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|Justin Thomas
|9
|Shane Lowry
|11
|Tom Hoge
|12
|Tony Finau
Bay Hill provides generous landing areas off the tee so dialing in the approaches this week will pay off. Approaches from three inches of over seeded (rye) Bermuda will need to climb to the large, perched putting surfaces (averaging 7,500 square feet). Of all the courses used on TOUR, Bay Hill has ranked in the top five toughest greens to hit in regulation the last four seasons.
|Rank
|Player
|T4
|Tom Hoge
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|T4
|Aaron Wise
|T4
|Will Zalatoris*
|T9
|Cam Davis
|T9
|Russell Henley
|T9
|Hideki Matsuyama
|T9
|Taylor Pendrith
|T9
|Scottie Scheffler*
|T14
|Alex Noren, Lee Hodges
Of the four on the card the shortest checks in at 199 yards. The last seven winners have ranked T6 or better for the week and that covers all kind of weather across that time span. Scheffler was T6 last year, the first player to rank outside the top four at the end of the week during those seven events.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Sungjae Im*
|2
|Tony Finau
|3
|Matt Fitzpatrick*
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Shane Lowry
|9
|Scottie Scheffler*
|11
|Rory McIlroy*
|12
|Justin Thomas
|13
|Patrick Cantlay
|14
|Alex Noren
For the second week running the best in the world will have a difficult test of golf. Bay Hill annually ranks in the top 10 of most difficult courses based on stroke average. Last season when the weather turned only Matt Fitzpatrick made less than 10 bogeys on the week and he posted eight. He is one of five players over the last three editions to post single digit bogeys. It's not surprising given that the par 3s and 4s are some of the toughest around and the Birdie or Better Percentage has eclipsed 20 percent just once in the last six years.
|Rank
|Player
|1
|Jon Rahm
|2
|Patrick Cantlay
|3
|Justin Thomas
|4
|Will Zalatoris*
|5
|Rory McIlroy*
|7
|Tony Finau
|7
|Sungjae Im*
|9
|Garrick Higgo
|9
|Collin Morikawa*
|11
|Viktor Hovland*
There are only two of them on the Par-70 layout but they annually play as two of the easiest. On a layout where scoring opportunities are few and far between picking up shots twice a round is necessary. None of the five-shot holes stretch over 560 yards so placement over power, or both, works. The last seven winners have ranked inside the top 10.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org