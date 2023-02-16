Max Homa writing another LA story at Genesis

Outside the majors, there isn’t an event that is more important to Homa than The Genesis Invitational. He grew up a half-hour away in Valencia and attended the tournament as a kid, recalling Thursday how he still remembers getting a ball from Nick Watney. Homa’s hero, Tiger Woods, hosts the event and presented him the trophy when he won here in 2021. Four of Homa’s six TOUR wins have come in his home state, including both this season. He is second to Rahm in the FedExCup standings after victories at the Fortinet Championship and Farmers Insurance Open.