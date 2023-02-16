Max Homa writing another LA story at Genesis
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – A poor finish used to send Max Homa searching for answers.
This time, he didn’t even bother asking the questions.
A frustrating Sunday at last week’s WM Phoenix Open led to Homa’s worst finish on TOUR since August, but he stopped his coach and caddie in their tracks when they started discussing fixes on the range at The Riviera Country Club.
“Everything feels good,” he said. “We don't need to freak out here.”
He was right. That final round in Phoenix proved to be an anomaly, not the start of a downward spiral. Homa, a two-time winner this season, is back on track at his favorite course on TOUR.
He shot a 7-under 64 to take the lead after the morning wave Thursday at The Genesis Invitational. He’s one shot ahead of FedExCup leader Jon Rahm and two ahead of Matt Kuchar.
Homa started his day by holing a bunker shot on the 10th – making birdie the hard way on the drivable par-4 after his flop shot fell a few feet short of his target – and closed the round by knocking three straight wedges within 10 feet and converting the birdie putts. He made just one bogey Thursday and shot 30 on his back nine.
Outside the majors, there isn’t an event that is more important to Homa than The Genesis Invitational. He grew up a half-hour away in Valencia and attended the tournament as a kid, recalling Thursday how he still remembers getting a ball from Nick Watney. Homa’s hero, Tiger Woods, hosts the event and presented him the trophy when he won here in 2021. Four of Homa’s six TOUR wins have come in his home state, including both this season. He is second to Rahm in the FedExCup standings after victories at the Fortinet Championship and Farmers Insurance Open.
Homa gained more than 2.5 strokes with his approach play Thursday and with his putting. Riviera rewards strong iron play, which Homa considers one of his strengths, and the poa annua greens remind him of the courses he grew up. He has finished in the top 10 in his last three starts in this event.
“There's days where you shoot 2 under and you feel like you got everything out of it. Today I felt like I had it,” Homa said. “I was very proud to go around this place and show that, because I did feel good. I felt good on the range, I felt good yesterday.
“I'm swinging it awesome and I'm putting it well, so why not trust my golf swing?”
Why not, indeed.
