Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry garner Honda Classic action
2 Min Read
Written by Ben Everill @BEverillPGATOUR
Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry are the top two favorites at BetMGM sportsbook and also the most popular bets as the countdown to the start of The Honda Classic continues.
South Korean Im, the 2020 champion at PGA National, has seen his line move from +900 to +850 as he holds 15.8% of the handle as of Wednesday morning at BetMGM and 7.2% of the tickets.
Lowry, a former Open Champion who now lives in Palm Beach Gardens not far from the Champion Course where the battle will rage this week, leads the number of tickets at 7.5% with the second most handle at 8.3%. He is +1600 to win the tournament having finished runner-up a year ago.
The next most popular play with bettors is Florida’s own Billy Horschel who at +2800 is holding 7.3% of handle and 5.5% of the tickets. He represents the biggest liability for BetMGM at this stage, ahead of Im and Lowry.
Horschel has missed two of his last three cuts on the PGA TOUR but has four top-16 finishes in his last six trips to PGA National.
Top Honda Classic Liabilities
Billy Horschel (+2600)
Sungjae Im (+850)
Shane Lowry (+1600)
Highest tickets
Shane Lowry (7.5% of total bets)
Sungjae Im (7.2%)
Billy Horschel (5.5%)
Highest handle
Sungjae Im (15.8% of of total money wagered)
Shane Lowry (8.3%)
Billy Horschel (7.3%)
Other interesting line movement pre-tournament includes Canadian Adam Svensson who opened at +4000 but is now +2800 holding 6.0% of the handle and 4.2% of tickets. His countryman Taylor Pendrith moved from +4000 to +3500 and has 4.0% of handle.
Jhonattan Vegas (from +4000 to +3300), Harris English (+4000 to +3300), Cam Davis (+5000 to +4000) and J.T. Poston (+4000 to +3300) have also seen some action and line movement while Danny Willett (+6000 to +6600) and Hayden Buckley (+4000 to +5000) have gone the other way.
