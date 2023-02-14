Tiger Woods to play alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas at Riviera

The three are all friends in south Florida and competed alongside each other when Woods played a pair of unofficial events in December. Thomas and Jordan Spieth defeated Woods and McIlroy in the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match, while Woods and his son Charlie played with Thomas and his father Mike in both rounds of the PNC Championship. They were the final twosome in the PNC’s final round after Team Thomas shot a first-round 57 and the Woodses were in second, two shots back. Vijay Singh and son Qass went on to win the event by two.