Tiger Woods returns to golf with the same belief he can win

"I'm there to get a W, OK? So I don't understand that making the cut is a great thing," Woods said. "If I entered the event, it's always to get a W. There will come a point in time when my body will not allow me to do that anymore, and it's probably sooner rather than later. But wrapping my ahead around that transition and being the ambassador role and just trying to be out here with the guys, no, that's not in my DNA."