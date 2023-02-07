Welcome to the new PGATOUR.COM

In the coming months, we’ll be adding even more features, including deeper personalization and the ability to connect your accounts for tickets, streaming and gaming so that all those experiences will be consolidated on one platform. We’ll be adding new elements of TOURCast into the app, as well, putting even more of that award-winning product and its 3D shot trails in your pocket. You can follow a single player or a group, seeing the stats behind their shots just seconds after they’re struck. Future integration of augmented reality and new features will enhance your on-site experience, as well. So whether you’re at home or walking outside the ropes, these new products will bring you closer to the action.