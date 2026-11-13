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R2
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

T1

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
15*

-12

T1

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
15*

T1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
12

-12

T1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
12

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

T5

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

-10

T5

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-10
Thru
F

T7

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T7

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T7

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T7

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T7

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T7

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T7

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

T7

DEN
R. Neergaard-Petersen
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

-9

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-9
Thru
F*

T7

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-9
Thru
15*

-9

T7

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-9
Thru
15*

T13

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T13

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T13

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T13

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T13

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T13

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-8
Thru
F*
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21M AGO

Inside the Field: See who's playing in The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Highlights | Round 4 | The RSM Classic

Highlights | Round 4 | The RSM Classic

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Written by Staff

The 2026 PGA Tour campaign wraps up next week in St. Simons, Georgia, with the FedExCup Fall finale at The RSM Classic. It represents players' last chance to earn full status for next season and the first two Signature Events at Riviera and Pebble Beach.

Golfers will battle for their share of $7.4 million and 500 FedExCup points across two courses at Sea Island Golf Club. Past tournament winner Ludvig Åberg (2023), five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, former U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley and 2026 PGA Tour University valedictorian Ben James are notables teeing it up.

Finland's Sami Valimaki picked up his first career Tour victory last year, as he was one shot clear of Max McGreevy at 23 under.

The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories. Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.

See who's playing in The RSM Classic:

  • Åberg, Ludvig
  • Bauchou, Zach
  • Berger, Daniel
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bidé, Francisco #
  • Blair, Zac
  • Blanchet, Chandler
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Brennan, Michael
  • Brown, Blades
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Castillo, Ricky
  • Cauley, Bud
  • Chatfield, Davis
  • Clanton, Luke
  • Cole, Eric
  • Collet, Tyler
  • Coody, Pierceson
  • Crowe, Trace
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Dou, Zecheng
  • Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Dunlap, Nick
  • Eckroat, Austin
  • English, Harris
  • Ewart, A.J.
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Ford, David
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gonzalez, Emilio
  • Gordon, Will
  • Greyserman, Max
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hall, Harry
  • Harman, Brian
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Highsmith, Joe
  • Hirata, Kensei
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Højgaard, Rasmus
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hoshino, Rikuya
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • James, Ben
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Kang, Jeffrey
  • Keefer, Johnny
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Koepka, Brooks
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Koivun, Jackson
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Lamprecht, Christo
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lindheim, Nicholas
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Mazzoli, Stefano
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mouw, William
  • Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
  • Noh, S.Y.
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Nyholm, Pontus
  • Parry, John
  • Paul, Jeremy
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Penge, Marco
  • Peterson, Paul
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Rozo, Marcelo
  • Saddier, Adrien
  • Sanderson, Calen +
  • Sargent, Gordon
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Shipley, Neal
  • Sigg, Greyson +
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Springer, Hayden
  • Stanger, Jimmy
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Thompson, Davis
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • VanDerLaan, John
  • Ventura, Kristoffer
  • Vilips, Karl
  • Walker, Danny
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
  • Yu, Kevin

Key:

  • * Open Qualifier
  • + Sponsor Exemption

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Daily Wrap Up
R2
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

T1

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
15*

-12

T1

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-12
Thru
15*

T1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
12

-12

T1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-12
Thru
12

T3

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

-11

T3

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-11
Thru
F*

T3

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

-11

T3

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11
Thru
F

T5

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*

-10

T5

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-10
Thru
F*
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