Inside the Field: See who's playing in The RSM Classic
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Highlights | Round 4 | The RSM Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
The 2026 PGA Tour campaign wraps up next week in St. Simons, Georgia, with the FedExCup Fall finale at The RSM Classic. It represents players' last chance to earn full status for next season and the first two Signature Events at Riviera and Pebble Beach.
Golfers will battle for their share of $7.4 million and 500 FedExCup points across two courses at Sea Island Golf Club. Past tournament winner Ludvig Åberg (2023), five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, former U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley and 2026 PGA Tour University valedictorian Ben James are notables teeing it up.
Finland's Sami Valimaki picked up his first career Tour victory last year, as he was one shot clear of Max McGreevy at 23 under.
The PGA Tour uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories. Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA Tour members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based on FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season.
See who's playing in The RSM Classic:
- Åberg, Ludvig
- Bauchou, Zach
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bidé, Francisco #
- Blair, Zac
- Blanchet, Chandler
- Bradley, Keegan
- Brennan, Michael
- Brown, Blades
- Campos, Rafael
- Castillo, Ricky
- Cauley, Bud
- Chatfield, Davis
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Collet, Tyler
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Ewart, A.J.
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Ford, David
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gonzalez, Emilio
- Gordon, Will
- Greyserman, Max
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hall, Harry
- Harman, Brian
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hirata, Kensei
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- James, Ben
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Keefer, Johnny
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lamprecht, Christo
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Li, Haotong
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Mazzoli, Stefano
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Neergaard-Petersen, Rasmus
- Noh, S.Y.
- Novak, Andrew
- Nyholm, Pontus
- Parry, John
- Paul, Jeremy
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Penge, Marco
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozo, Marcelo
- Saddier, Adrien
- Sanderson, Calen +
- Sargent, Gordon
- Schenk, Adam
- Shipley, Neal
- Sigg, Greyson +
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Smalley, Alex
- Smith, Jordan
- Smotherman, Austin
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suber, Jackson
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- VanDerLaan, John
- Ventura, Kristoffer
- Vilips, Karl
- Walker, Danny
- Wallace, Matt
- Whaley, Vince
- Wise, Aaron
- Wu, Dylan
- Yellamaraju, Sudarshan
- Yu, Kevin
Key:
- * Open Qualifier
- + Sponsor Exemption