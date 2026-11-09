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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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3H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at World Wide Technology

Hayden Springer sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at World Wide Technology

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Hayden Springer brings recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. Springer will look to make his mark at this new $6 million event.

Latest odds for Springer at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Hayden Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6367-70-73-70-8--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4866-67-71-72-8--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-68-71-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4371-68-67-66-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2964-69-70-69-823.833
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC65-75E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2469-70-67-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-68+2--

Hayden Springer's recent performances

  • Springer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
  • Springer averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
  • He averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Springer averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hayden Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.380-0.792
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.0010.341
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.0050.160
Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3400.330
Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0350.039

Hayden Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.380 average in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 55th on the Tour.
  • He ranks 103rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.001, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 58th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, Springer holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.005, ranking 82nd on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.40% that ranks 57th.
  • Springer is one of the Tour's best when it comes to making birdies and eagles, ranking third on the Tour with a Par Breakers rate of 25.85%.
  • On the greens, Springer ranks 27th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.340, and he averages 28.61 Putts Per Round, good for 53rd on the Tour.
  • Springer has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 132nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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