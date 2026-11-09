Hayden Springer betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Springer ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.380 average in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 55th on the Tour.

He ranks 103rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.001, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 58th on the Tour.

Around the greens, Springer holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.005, ranking 82nd on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.40% that ranks 57th.

Springer is one of the Tour's best when it comes to making birdies and eagles, ranking third on the Tour with a Par Breakers rate of 25.85%.

On the greens, Springer ranks 27th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.340, and he averages 28.61 Putts Per Round, good for 53rd on the Tour.