Hayden Springer betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Hayden Springer sinks 22-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at World Wide Technology
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Hayden Springer brings recent form to the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa as the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions tees off Nov. 12-15 in Austin, Texas. Springer will look to make his mark at this new $6 million event.
Hayden Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|67-70-73-70
|-8
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|66-67-71-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-68-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|71-68-67-66
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T29
|64-69-70-69
|-8
|23.833
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|65-75
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
Hayden Springer's recent performances
- Springer's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 12-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish across his last ten starts.
- Springer averaged -0.792 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee across his past five tournaments.
- He averaged 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Springer averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hayden Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.380
|-0.792
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.001
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.005
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.340
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.035
|0.039
Hayden Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.380 average in 2026, though his Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranks 55th on the Tour.
- He ranks 103rd in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green at -0.001, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.82% ranks 58th on the Tour.
- Around the greens, Springer holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.005, ranking 82nd on the Tour, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.40% that ranks 57th.
- Springer is one of the Tour's best when it comes to making birdies and eagles, ranking third on the Tour with a Par Breakers rate of 25.85%.
- On the greens, Springer ranks 27th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.340, and he averages 28.61 Putts Per Round, good for 53rd on the Tour.
- Springer has accumulated 220 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 132nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.