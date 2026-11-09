Andrew Novak betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

Novak ranks 82nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 101st.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak holds a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Novak ranks 35th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.221.

On the greens, Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364 in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He averages 28.81 Putts Per Round, ranking 78th.