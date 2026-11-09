Andrew Novak betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions
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Mic'd up with 2026 VidantaWorld champion Andrew Novak
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Players in This Article
Andrew Novak arrives in Austin with strong recent form, highlighted by a victory at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
Andrew Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|1
|67-61-62-69
|-25
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|64-70-72
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|68-70-63-66
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|68-68-67-63
|-14
|80
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T61
|66-71-73-71
|+1
|4.4
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-72-67-63
|-11
|27.438
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
Andrew Novak's recent performances
- Novak has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he won with a score of 25-under.
- Novak has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 1.596 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Andrew Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.081
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.274
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.221
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.364
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.213
|1.596
Andrew Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak ranks 82nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak holds a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Novak ranks 35th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.221.
- On the greens, Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364 in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He averages 28.81 Putts Per Round, ranking 78th.
- Novak ranks 81st by breaking par 22.48% of the time, and he has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.