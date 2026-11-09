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Official

World Wide Technology ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

T6

Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

-19

T6

USA
D. McCarthy
Tot
-19
R4
-3

T6

Alvaro Ortiz
MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

-19

T6

MEX
A. Ortiz
Tot
-19
R4
-4

T8

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

-18

T8

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-18
R4
-9

T8

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

-18

T8

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-18
R4
-6

T8

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T8

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T8

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

-18

T8

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-18
R4
-1

T12

Ben Griffin
USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T12

USA
B. Griffin
Tot
-17
R4
-7

T12

Sudarshan Yellamaraju
CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

CAN
S. Yellamaraju
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

-17

T12

USA
B. Hossler
Tot
-17
R4
-6

T12

Jay Leng
USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5

-17

T12

USA
J. Leng
Tot
-17
R4
-5
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2H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mic'd up with 2026 VidantaWorld champion Andrew Novak

Mic'd up with 2026 VidantaWorld champion Andrew Novak

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Andrew Novak arrives in Austin with strong recent form, highlighted by a victory at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll tee off at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa Nov. 12-15 for the inaugural Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Latest odds for Novak at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Andrew Novak's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open167-61-62-69-25--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4464-70-72-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1768-70-63-66-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT768-68-67-63-1480
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-74+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT6166-71-73-71+14.4
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-71+1--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3067-72-67-63-1127.438
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--

Andrew Novak's recent performances

  • Novak has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he won with a score of 25-under.
  • Novak has averaged 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Novak has averaged 1.596 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Andrew Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.0810.128
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2740.855
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2210.330
Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.3640.282
Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2131.596

Andrew Novak's advanced stats and rankings

  • Novak ranks 82nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 101st.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Novak holds a 0.274 mark that ranks 53rd on the Tour. He ranks 106th with a 66.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Novak ranks 35th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.221.
  • On the greens, Novak carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.364 in 2026, ranking 156th on the Tour. He averages 28.81 Putts Per Round, ranking 78th.
  • Novak ranks 81st by breaking par 22.48% of the time, and he has accumulated 489 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 84th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

World Wide Technology Championship

1

Blades Brown
USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

-23

1

USA
B. Brown
Tot
-23
R4
-9

2

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

-23

2

USA
B. James
Tot
-23
R4
-2

3

Michael Kim
USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

-22

3

USA
M. Kim
Tot
-22
R4
-8

4

Kensei Hirata
JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

-21

4

JPN
K. Hirata
Tot
-21
R4
-6

5

David Ford
USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6

-20

5

USA
D. Ford
Tot
-20
R4
-6
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