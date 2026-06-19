Inside the Field: Travelers Championship
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Keegan Bradley sinks final birdie to capture a win at Travelers
The PGA TOUR returns to the friendly confines of Cromwell, Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, contested at the TPC River Highlands, for the final Signature Event of the 2026 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field below:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Next 10
Results will be finalized after conclusion of 2026 U.S. Open.
Aon Swing 5
Cole, Eric
Snedeker, Brandt
Suber, Jackson
Meissner, Mac
Hubbard, Mark
Current year tournament winner, not including additional events
Echavarria, Nico
Sponsor exemptions
Finau, Tony
Spieth, Jordan
James, Ben
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member
Noren, Alex
Current FedExCup points list
McCarty, Matt
Hisatsune, Ryo
Theegala, Sahith