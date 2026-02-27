Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the third Signature Event of the season.
Russell Henley returns to Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, to defend his title. The Signature Event brings a loaded field, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, five-time major champion Rory McIlroy and world No. 5 Collin Morikawa, who was runner-up here last year.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list
Fleetwood, Tommy
Henley, Russell
Cantlay, Patrick
Scheffler, Scottie
Young, Cameron
Conners, Corey
Thomas, Justin
Burns, Sam
Bradley, Keegan
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Hovland, Viktor
Harman, Brian
Bhatia, Akshay
English, Harris
Lowry, Shane
Hall, Harry
MacIntyre, Robert
Morikawa, Collin
Taylor, Nick
Åberg, Ludvig
Rose, Justin
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Spaun, J.J.
Novak, Andrew
Bridgeman, Jacob
Im, Sungjae
Matsuyama, Hideki
Straka, Sepp
Kim, Michael
Fowler, Rickie
Pendrith, Taylor
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Kitayama, Kurt
Glover, Lucas
Kim, Si Woo
Stevens, Sam
Gerard, Ryan
McCarthy, Denny
Day, Jason
Schauffele, Xander
Fox, Ryan
Berger, Daniel
Campbell, Brian
Cauley, Bud
Hoge, Tom
Poston, J.T.
Vegas, Jhonattan
Aon Next 10
Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Aon Swing 5
Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Sponsor exemption
Horschel, Billy
Kirk, Chris
Unrestricted exemption: Palmer Cup Award winner
Bennett, Daniel
Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member
Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
Current FedExCup points list
Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches