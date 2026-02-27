PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Inside the Field: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

2 Min Read

Inside the Field

Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 winning moments

Scottie Scheffler’s 2024 winning moments

    Written by Staff

    The 2026 PGA TOUR season continues with the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the third Signature Event of the season.

    Russell Henley returns to Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida, to defend his title. The Signature Event brings a loaded field, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, five-time major champion Rory McIlroy and world No. 5 Collin Morikawa, who was runner-up here last year.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points. Players qualify for Signature Events via the highest category for which they are eligible on the Priority Ranking. See the field list below.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup points list

    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Henley, Russell
    Cantlay, Patrick
    Scheffler, Scottie
    Young, Cameron
    Conners, Corey
    Thomas, Justin
    Burns, Sam
    Bradley, Keegan
    Gotterup, Chris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hovland, Viktor
    Harman, Brian
    Bhatia, Akshay
    English, Harris
    Lowry, Shane
    Hall, Harry
    MacIntyre, Robert
    Morikawa, Collin
    Taylor, Nick
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Rose, Justin
    McIlroy, Rory
    McNealy, Maverick
    Spaun, J.J.
    Novak, Andrew
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Im, Sungjae
    Matsuyama, Hideki
    Straka, Sepp
    Kim, Michael
    Fowler, Rickie
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Glover, Lucas
    Kim, Si Woo
    Stevens, Sam
    Gerard, Ryan
    McCarthy, Denny
    Day, Jason
    Schauffele, Xander
    Fox, Ryan
    Berger, Daniel
    Campbell, Brian
    Cauley, Bud
    Hoge, Tom
    Poston, J.T.
    Vegas, Jhonattan

    Aon Next 10

    Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Aon Swing 5

    Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Sponsor exemption

    Horschel, Billy
    Kirk, Chris

    Unrestricted exemption: Palmer Cup Award winner

    Bennett, Daniel

    Top 30 OWGR – PGA TOUR member

    Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    Current FedExCup points list

    Finalized at conclusion of Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    R2
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

