Nick Hardy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Nick Hardy of the United States chips onto the seventh green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 at Colonial Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy returns to the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 42nd in his last appearance. He'll tee off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course) in Caledon, Ontario, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Hardy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4266-69-70-73-2
    2022T3568-73-65-71-3

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1168-67-67-72-661.400
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-77+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-71-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-71-71-72-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 11th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1140.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.015-0.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.207-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.2540.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.3620.095

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.114 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 68.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.51, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.16% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 168th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

