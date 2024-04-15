WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler secures second green jacket
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scottie Scheffler won the 88th Masters Tournament in a final-nine runaway. The 27-year-old Texan started the day with a one-shot lead and finished with a 4-under 68 at Augusta National Golf Club for an 11-under total, four strokes clear of Ludvig Åberg on a sun-kissed Sunday in Georgia. Scheffler earned his second green jacket in three years and ninth PGA TOUR title, emerging from a four-way co-lead late in the front nine with six birdies in a 10-hole stretch around the turn. He becomes the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. The win also marked his third victory against strong fields in his last four starts (he had won THE PLAYERS Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard prior to Augusta), with the other being a runner-up finish in Texas Children's Houston Open. Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters and THE PLAYERS in the same season.
The TOUR heads to Harbour Town
Still in its traditional post-Masters spot on the schedule, the fifth Signature Event of the season picks up next week in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage. Harbour Town Golf Links' famed finishing hole is one of the most scenic settings on TOUR, with the iconic red-and-white lighthouse standing sentry over the green. Finalized with the conclusion of the Aon Next 10, this year’s edition boasts a strong field including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick, hoping to don the “Heritage Plaid” jacket for a second consecutive year. The 2022 RBC Heritage winner, Jordan Spieth, returns looking for revenge after a playoff loss to Fitzpatrick here last year.
A second stop in Punta Cana
Being played as an Additional Event alongside the RBC Heritage, the TOUR makes a stop in the Dominican Republic for the Corales Puntacana Championship. The field is headlined by TOUR winners Billy Horschel, Nico Echavarria and Daniel Berger as they take on the Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana. Corales Golf Club, designed by Tom Fazio, presents an exhilarating challenge for TOUR players that culminates with the "Devil’s Elbow," Corales’ famed last three holes including the striking 18th with a dramatic forced carry over the cliff-lined Bay of Corales
Mic check
“Winning doesn’t always come with a trophy. Winning is fickle. Learning, working, growing and progressing is the dream. I’d love to have won a green jacket today. It hurts. Losing sucks. But, with the right mindset, losing leads to better. And my goal in life is to constantly improve and see where that takes me." - Max Homa after his T3 finish at the Masters
By the numbers
4 – Scottie Scheffler becomes the fourth-youngest player with multiple wins at the Masters, trailing only Seve Ballesteros, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
24 – By making the weekend at Augusta National, Tiger Woods set the record for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters with 24.
0 – Through eight events and 35 rounds this season on the PGA TOUR, Scottie Scheffler has carded zero rounds over par.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3,215
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|1,555
|3
|Xander Schauffele
|1,442
|4
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,340
|5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,325
|6
|Matthieu Pavon
|1,127
|7
|Sahith Theegala
|1,118
|8
|Byeong Hun An
|1,060
|9
|Chris Kirk
|1,028
|10
|Will Zalatoris
|943
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.