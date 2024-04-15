WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler secures second green jacket

Scottie Scheffler won the 88th Masters Tournament in a final-nine runaway. The 27-year-old Texan started the day with a one-shot lead and finished with a 4-under 68 at Augusta National Golf Club for an 11-under total, four strokes clear of Ludvig Åberg on a sun-kissed Sunday in Georgia. Scheffler earned his second green jacket in three years and ninth PGA TOUR title, emerging from a four-way co-lead late in the front nine with six birdies in a 10-hole stretch around the turn. He becomes the fourth-youngest player to have two green jackets. The win also marked his third victory against strong fields in his last four starts (he had won THE PLAYERS Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard prior to Augusta), with the other being a runner-up finish in Texas Children's Houston Open. Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as the only players to win the Masters and THE PLAYERS in the same season.